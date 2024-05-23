Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Clear Skies Expected with Maximum Temperature of 33 Degrees Celsius

Navi Mumbai, weather maximum temperature expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius on 23rd May 2024, slightly lower than yesterday. For the next 48 hours Navi Mumbai are forecasted to experience similar weather conditions with clear skies.

The Indian Meteorological Department has not issued any warnings regarding thunderstorms or rainfall for the upcoming weekend. From past few days Navi Mumbaikar were experiencing a scorching heatwave and clear skies bring relief to the heat wave.

Last Week Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas of Mumbai experienced a Heavy Rainfall followed by thunderstorm. This thunderstorm resulted in a Ghatkopar hoarding collapse tragedy.