Navi Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Foggy Mornings as Minimum Temperature Recorded to 20°C

Navi Mumbai experienced a slight rise in the minimum temperature on Wednesday, reaching 20°C. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast predicts morning fog or mist, followed by a mostly clear sky later in the day, with the maximum temperature expected to touch 32°C.

The IMD’s Regional Centre in Mumbai reported a 1°C increase in temperature compared to the previous day. Relative humidity is estimated to be around 83%. However, a dip in the minimum temperature is expected over the weekend.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has classified Navi Mumbai's air quality as moderate. The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings across key areas are as follows: Vashi - 118, Nerul - 159, Taloja - 148, Kalamboli - 125, Sanpada - 171, and Mahape - 158.