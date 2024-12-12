Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Rises to 22.2°C, Clear Skies Predicted Today

There was a slight rise in the minimum temperature in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, which was recorded at 22.2°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a mainly clear sky, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 32°C.

The IMD’s Regional Centre in Mumbai reported a rise of 2.2°C compared to the previous day. The relative humidity is expected to be around 75%. However, a dip in the minimum temperature is forecasted for Friday.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has categorized Navi Mumbai’s air quality as moderate. The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings are as follows: Nerul – 127, Taloja – 136, Kalamboli – 162, Sanpada – 120, and Mahape – 142.