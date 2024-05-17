Navi Mumbai Weather Update: No Rainfall Warnings in Sight, Cooler Temperatures Predicted

The thunderstorm and rainfall in some areas of Mumbai on Thursday brought relief from the scorching heat. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has forecasted a dip in the maximum temperature on Friday, which is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius, approximately 2 degrees lower than yesterday. The sky will be partly cloudy.

There is also a dip in relative humidity on Friday, anticipated to be 64%. Temperatures will fluctuate between 28 and 35 degrees Celsius. The RMC forecasts a similar weather pattern in Navi Mumbai, with the maximum temperature expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius.

In the next 48 hours, both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will experience similar conditions with partly cloudy skies. There is no warning from the India Meteorological Department regarding thunderstorms and rainfall on Friday or Saturday.