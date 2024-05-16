Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Rain and Thunderstorm Expected as RMC Forecasts Relief from Heatwave

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has predicted relief from yesterday’s scorching heat in Mumbai on Thursday, with the maximum temperature hovering around 37 degrees Celsius. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy, with the potential for thunderstorms and lightning.

Relative humidity is anticipated to be at 76%, which could lead to some discomfort during outdoor activities. Temperatures will vary between 27 and 37 degrees Celsius. Looking ahead to Friday, May 16, the RMC forecasts rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening for Mumbai.

However, Navi Mumbai is expected to persist with heat wave conditions, with the maximum temperature forecasted to reach 39 degrees Celsius. The weather pattern in Navi Mumbai on Friday mirrors that of Mumbai, with rain or thundershowers expected in the afternoon or evening.