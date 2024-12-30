Navi Mumbai Wetland Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis Orders Forest Department to Act on DPS Flamingo Wetland

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed the Forest Department to take immediate action following complaints from environmentalists about the deteriorating state of the 30-acre DPS Flamingo Lake. The lake has become filthy with stagnant water due to the blockage of its natural water flow.

A high-level committee, chaired by Forest Secretary Venugopal Reddy, had earlier recommended protecting DPS Lake as a conservation reserve. It also directed CIDCO to ensure the uninterrupted flow of water to and from the wetland.

Despite this, the lake—once a haven for hundreds of flamingos—is now overrun with moss and muck. NatConnect Foundation raised the issue with the Chief Minister and senior officials, prompting Fadnavis to act swiftly and instruct Reddy to resolve the problem.

“We are pleased that Devendra Fadnavis responded promptly,” said B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect, expressing hope that the lake would soon be restored to a condition suitable for flamingos.

Preserving migratory bird habitats like DPS Lake, along with the NRI, TS Chanakya, and Panje wetlands, is critical to mitigating bird strike risks near the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), Kumar emphasized, citing Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) studies. The environmental impact assessment report submitted by Adani Airports to the Centre also acknowledges that migratory birds might land on mudflats around the airport if their traditional wetland habitats become inaccessible during high tide at the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS).

However, three months after the DPS Lake Committee's recommendations, the wetland remains in poor condition, according to Sandeep Sareen of the Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society.

“Flamingos have started arriving at TCFS, but in limited numbers,” said Jyoti Nadkarni, convenor of the Kharghar Wetlands and Hills Forum. She noted that DPS Lake, a key resting site during high tide, remains unfit for the pink birds.

Environmentalists have called for immediate action, including:

*Removing debris and earth blocking the inlets on both the eastern and western sides.

*Deepening the water channel by one to two feet and reinstalling cement pipes.

*Ensuring consistent monitoring and security to maintain water flow.

*Raising community awareness to prevent future violations.

*Launching an inquiry into the ongoing sabotage of this vital flamingo habitat.