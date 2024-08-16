Navi Mumbai: Woman Attempts Suicide by Jumping Off Atal Setu Bridge, Rescued by Cab Driver and Traffic Cops; Incident Caught on Camera

A 56-year-old woman was rescued from a suicide attempt on the Atal Setu bridge on Friday evening. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. when the woman, a resident of Mulund, was found sitting precariously across the bridge's security fence.

MUMBAI VIDEO: Woman Tries To End Life By Jumping Off Atal Setu, Gets Saved By Man Who Grabs Her Hand As She Dangles From Bridge Before Cops Pull Off Dramatic Rescue.



The Nhava Sheva traffic police were alerted to the situation and dispatched officers Lalit Shirsat, Kiran Mhatre, and Yash Sonawane to the scene. As the officers arrived, the woman jumped into the creek below. At that moment, a nearby car driver managed to grab her hand as she fell.

The three traffic officers swiftly climbed onto the bridge's security cordon and pulled the woman to safety. The combined efforts of the brave car driver and the police officers prevented a tragic outcome.

The woman had reportedly been struggling with depression and had come to the bridge with the intention of ending her life.