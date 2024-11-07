Nhava-Sheva Water Supply Project Faces Delays Due to Encroachments, Affecting Panvel's Water Supply

The Nhava-Sheva Water Supply Project, designed to supply 100 Million Liters Per Day (MLD) to the Panvel Municipal area, has encountered delays due to encroachments obstructing pipeline installation. Despite bringing much of the required equipment to the site, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) has had to pause work, leaving the project incomplete.

The project plans to expand to 228 MLD, with the upgrade managed by MJP in partnership with Panvel Municipal Corporation, JNPT, and MMRDA. However, encroachments along the pipeline route have hampered progress, impacting the project's timely completion, which aims to mitigate Panvel's water scarcity issues.

Officials report that the pipeline installation delay has affected mechanical works, which cannot proceed until the pipeline is in place. Furthermore, construction delays have impacted other project overall costs.

Panvel residents are still without the promised water supply, but MLA Prashant Thakur claims to address these issues. Recently, MJP officials briefed the Guardian Minister, explaining that encroachments on MSRDC land have blocked pipeline work.

MLA Thakur stated that the ministry has repeatedly sought to resolve these obstructions and expedite the project. In a recent campaign, he emphasized that once completed, the project will bring lasting relief from water scarcity for Panvel.

Critical mechanical work remains pending in the Vaiyal and Bhokarpada areas, including installing pumps, substations, SCADA systems, express feeders, and water purification machinery. These installations are also delayed due to ongoing encroachment issues, further pushing back the project timeline.