NMMC Earns Praise for Impeccable Cleanup After Coldplay Concert in Nerul

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set a new standard in urban management by ensuring spotless streets and surroundings after the grand Coldplay concerts held on January 18 and 19 at Nerul. Over 75,000 music enthusiasts from across the globe attended the event on both days, which was conducted as a “Zero Waste Event” under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde. The swift cleanup earned widespread appreciation from citizens and reinforced Navi Mumbai’s reputation as one of India’s cleanest cities.

Impeccable Planning and Execution

NMMC’s efforts included deploying over 150 Parisar Sakhis who began waste segregation at the venue from 2 PM, well before the evening concert began. After the event concluded at 10 PM, a deep-cleaning drive was initiated under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Dr. Ajay Ghadge. More than 100 sanitation workers, along with divisional officers from Nerul, Belapur, Vashi, and Turbhe, participated in the massive operation.

Plastic waste was sent for recycling, with Bisleri taking responsibility for recycling plastic bottles. Ten waste collection vehicles transported segregated waste efficiently, while all litter bins in the area were cleared and cleaned.

By 3 AM, the venue and its surroundings, including Bhimashankar Parking, LP Service Road, and Shani Mandir Road, were completely spotless. Early risers expressed their amazement at the thoroughness of the cleanup, praising NMMC for its proactive approach and dedication to cleanliness.

Mixed Reactions on Crowd Behavior

While the cleanup efforts received accolades, civic activists and environmentalists criticized the audience’s lack of civic responsibility.

B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation, expressed disappointment over the audience’s disregard for cleanliness. “Tickets for the concert cost thousands of rupees, yet the audience didn’t bother to dispose of their garbage properly. They should have used the bins provided,” he said, lamenting the attitude towards maintaining public spaces.

Kharghar-based activist Jyoti Nadkarni echoed similar sentiments. “The crowd at such an event is expected to be elite, educated, and modern. Their careless behavior towards waste disposal is appalling,” she said.

Civic officials reported that waste collected from the venue included wrappers, paper, and food containers, highlighting a lack of awareness and responsibility among attendees.

Extended Cleanliness Drive

NMMC’s commitment to cleanliness will continue until January 21, the final day of the concerts. Social activist Madhu Shankar criticized the crowd’s behavior, calling it a “dirty play with the environment.”

Citizen Response and National Recognition

Despite concerns over audience behavior, NMMC’s cleanup efforts have been widely appreciated. Residents acknowledged the dedication of sanitation workers and praised the municipal body for its meticulous planning. The swift action has also brought national recognition to Navi Mumbai, reinforcing its status as a leader in urban cleanliness and sustainability.

Such initiatives underscore the importance of collaborative efforts between civic authorities and citizens to maintain public spaces and protect the environment.