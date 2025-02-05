NMMC Forms Committee to Review 'Equal Work, Equal Pay' Demand; Meeting Scheduled for February 12

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken a significant step toward addressing the long-standing demand for "Equal Work, Equal Pay" for contractual employees. A high-level committee, chaired by retired IAS officer Sudhir Srivastava, has been formed to conduct a comprehensive study on the issue and submit a detailed report.

As per the directive of the Additional Commissioner (1), a crucial meeting has been scheduled for February 12, 2025, at 11:00 AM at civic headquarters. The objective of this meeting is to engage with local labour unions, understand their concerns, and ensure their participation in the decision-making process.

Labor representatives have been asked to present their demands in writing and attend the meeting with two representatives along with relevant legal documents. The initiative aims to promote fair wage policies and address the grievances of contractual workers employed through service providers.

This move by the municipal administration is expected to have a significant impact on the working conditions and wages of hundreds of contractual employees in Navi Mumbai.