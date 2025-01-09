NMMC Launches 'Our Navi Mumbai – Our Budget' Initiative to Involve Citizens in Planning; Check How to Submit Suggestions

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken a step toward inclusive governance by launching the innovative initiative, ‘Our Navi Mumbai – Our Budget.’ Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde stated that this initiative aims to involve citizens in the development process by inviting their suggestions for the city’s budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026.

Navi Mumbai is a city that instills pride in its residents. Citizens naturally aspire for their city to be modern, beautiful, and well-developed. Recognizing this, Dr. Shinde has introduced a platform for individuals and organizations to contribute ideas that can enhance the quality of life in Navi Mumbai. The initiative seeks input from professionals like doctors, architects, lawyers, and builders, along with organizations working in literature, arts, culture, sports, women and child development, differently-abled care, senior citizen welfare, and backward class empowerment.

Suggestions can be submitted through multiple channels. Residents can provide their ideas in writing, addressed to the Commissioner, and submit them to the Inward-Outward Section at NMMC Headquarters. Alternatively, suggestions can be emailed with the subject line ‘Suggestions for Our Navi Mumbai – Our Budget.’ Online submissions are also facilitated through the NMMC website’s feedback section. Moreover, the My NMMC mobile app allows users to submit suggestions with the same subject title.

The last date for submission of suggestions, whether in writing or online, is January 17, 2025. Once the submissions are received, the municipal corporation will carefully review the ideas. Dr. Shinde plans to hold discussions with contributors whose suggestions are considered impactful and inclusive for the city’s development.

Dr. Shinde envisions a budget that reflects the aspirations of Navi Mumbai’s residents. This initiative underscores the NMMC’s commitment to transparency and citizen participation in urban planning. By integrating public input, the corporation aims to ensure that Navi Mumbai continues to evolve as a progressive and people-centric city.

Residents and organizations are encouraged to participate actively in this process by submitting their valuable suggestions, which will help shape Navi Mumbai into an even better city for future generations.