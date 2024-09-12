NMMT Rolls Out New AC Bus Services Connecting Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai Via Atal Setu

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), an undertaking of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has launched two AC bus services to Mumbai via the Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL), starting from September 12. These new services will enhance connectivity between Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai.

According to NMMT’s announcement, route number 116 AC will depart from Nerul Bus Stand (East) from Monday to Saturday at 7:55 AM, passing through Ulwe node and the Atal Setu, with a return service from Nerul at 6:25 PM. This service is ideal for office-goers traveling to South Mumbai, helping them avoid the usual traffic on the Sion-Panvel Highway.

During the day, the same route will operate between Mantralaya and Kharkopar Railway Station in the Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai. After arriving at Mantralaya, the bus will leave for Kharkopar Station at 9:45 AM and return to Mantralaya from Kharkopar at 5:20 PM.

Additionally, route number 117 AC will connect Kharghar with Mantralaya via the Atal Setu. This route will pass through Panvel and Karanjade, continuing onto Mantralaya via Atal Setu. The bus will depart from Sector 35 in Kharghar at 7:40 AM, with the return journey from Mantralaya at 6:15 PM. Both services will operate from Monday to Saturday.