Panvel 24-Hour Water Cut Cancelled as Navi Mumbai Faces Heavy Rain and Alerts

The 24-hour water shutdown planned for several areas in Panvel has been cancelled due to ongoing heavy rainfall and the red and orange alerts issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) will announce a new schedule for the shutdown.

Originally, the shutdown was scheduled from 9 AM on September 26 to 9 AM on September 27 to facilitate electrical works, civil repairs, and pipeline maintenance at the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant under the Nhava-Sheva Water Supply Scheme. However, due to the current weather conditions, the planned shutdown has been postponed.

Further updates on the rescheduled maintenance will be provided in due course.