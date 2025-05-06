Panvel Commissioner Directs CIDCO, MIDC to Restore Water Supply in Kharghar and Taloja

Panvel: In a important move to tackle the ongoing water crisis in Kharghar and Taloja, Commissioner and Administrator Mangesh Chitale has instructed CIDCO to restore an additional 6 MLD (million liters per day) for Kharghar and directed MIDC to supply an extra 3 MLD for Taloja, bringing water supply levels back to normal.

The directive came during a high-level meeting held today at the Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters to address the summer water shortage affecting these key areas. Kharghar and Taloja, which usually receive 76 MLD and 18 MLD respectively, have recently seen their supply drop to 70 MLD and 15 MLD, causing widespread inconvenience to residents.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Transport Manager Kailas Gawde, as well as senior officials from CIDCO, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, MIDC, and the Municipal Corporation.

Local MLA Prashant Thakur had earlier urged the Panvel Municipal Corporation to address the crisis and ensure residents do not face hardships. Responding promptly, the civic body organized the meeting to coordinate efforts between agencies. Both CIDCO and MIDC officials assured their cooperation in resolving the issue.