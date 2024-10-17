Panvel Cyber Cell Cracks Rs 14 Lakh Cyber Fraud, Arrests Main Accused in Delhi

The Panvel Cyber Cell Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Delhi, uncovering a cyber fraud gang. The police solved a case involving Rs 14 lakh in cyber fraud within Kalamboli police jurisdiction. They are currently searching for three more members of the gang.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ashiq Ali, alias Arif Allamur, or Papu Khan. He was apprehended on October 1, 2024, in Delhi.

According to the police, a 26-year-old woman from Kalamboli fell victim to cyber fraud in late June, losing Rs 14 lakh. A fraudster informed her that a loan of Rs 14.2 lakh had been approved in her name. She was told that if the matter wasn't settled, EMI payments would begin to be deducted from her account. Following the fraudster's instructions, the woman shared her OTP and subsequently, she lost the money. Realizing she had been scammed, she lodged a police complaint. The fraudsters had also sent fake ID cards via WhatsApp to gain her trust and hacked into her net banking.

In its intensified efforts to curb cybercrime, the Panvel Cyber Cell cracked the case and arrested the main suspect.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects are part of a Delhi-based gang involved in Axis Bank personal loan frauds. During the probe, Khan was arrested, and police continue to search for three other suspects who are currently absconding.

It was also discovered that this gang had previously been involved in credit card fraud, for which they were arrested by Cyberabad Police in 2023. The gang has been linked to similar crimes in Maharashtra and Telangana.

Public Advisory:

The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate urges the public to be cautious. If someone contacts you claiming to be from a bank and offers personal loans over the phone or sends an ID card via WhatsApp, do not share your OTP or trust the ID without verification. Always verify information and remain vigilant against potential scams.