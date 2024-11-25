Panvel Election Result 2024: Mahayuti’s Prashant Thakur Wins Against Balram Patil Again

The Mahayuti (Grand Alliance) candidate, BJP MLA Prashant Thakur, has secured his fourth consecutive win in the Panvel Assembly Constituency and created history. He defeated Balram Patil of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWPI) for the third consecutive time, cementing his position as a key political figure in the region.

MLA Thakur garnered 1,83,931 votes, winning by a decisive margin of 51,091 votes over his closest rival, Balram Patil, who secured 1,32,280 votes. The other prominent contender, Leena Garad of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), received 43,989 votes.

After his victory, Thakur expressed gratitude, attributing his win to development initiatives, social responsibility, and the tireless efforts of Mahayuti workers. "Despite attempts by opponents to tarnish my image, the voters recognized our efforts and chose progress," he said.

Vote Dynamics and Constituency Insights

The Panvel Assembly Constituency, the second largest in Maharashtra, has 6,52,062 registered voters. In this election, 3,82,335 votes were cast. Analysts noted that a split in the opposition vote between the MVA candidate Leena Garad and PWPI’s Balram Patil worked in Thakur’s favor.

"Had there been a pre-poll alliance between MVA and PWPI, the contest could have been much closer," remarked a political expert.

While PWPI supporters were initially optimistic as Balram Patil took an early lead, Prashant Thakur quickly regained ground and maintained a steady margin throughout the counting process.

Commitment to Development

Thakur reaffirmed his commitment to the constituency’s development, stating, "Elevating Panvel’s growth is my responsibility. I will continue to work tirelessly for the betterment of our region."

His win underscores the electorate's trust in his leadership and development agenda, solidifying his standing as a key player in Panvel's political landscape.