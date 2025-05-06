Panvel: Fraudsters Use MLA Prashant Thakur’s Name to Extort Money via Phone Calls

Panvel: A shocking case of fraud has emerged in which unknown individuals, using the name of popular MLA Prashant Thakur, have been calling several citizens and demanding money. The fraudulent calls, made in Punjabi, involved the callers misusing MLA Thakur’s name to extort funds from unsuspecting people.

Upon receiving complaints, MLA Prashant Thakur quickly responded by filing an official complaint at the Panvel City Police Station. The police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

In an official statement, MLA Thakur revealed that he was informed about the fraudulent calls on May 3rd. The callers, speaking in Punjabi, used his name to request money. When the recipients of the calls grew suspicious and questioned the callers, the calls were abruptly disconnected.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, MLA Thakur has urged the public to remain cautious. “If anyone else receives such calls in my name, please notify me immediately or file a complaint with the police,” he advised.

The police are now working to identify and apprehend the fraudsters behind this deceptive scheme.