Panvel Municipal Corporation to Build State-of-the-Art Hospital in Kalamboli

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to construct a state-of-the-art hospital in Sector 5E, Kalamboli. The decision comes after the transfer of the community hall building, previously used as a temporary COVID-19 facility, from the CIDCO Board to PMC.

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has proposed demolishing the existing three-story structure, which has been in use for over 30 years, to pave the way for a modern facility. The new hospital, which will accommodate 50 beds, is expected to cost Rs 27 crore. This includes Rs 7-8 crore for the building construction and Rs 20 crore for advanced medical equipment.

A New Era of Healthcare for Kalamboli

The existing building, originally constructed in 1984, showed significant wear and tear, with roof plaster deteriorating over time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIDCO Board had repaired the structure and transformed it into a 58-bed facility for treating COVID patients. Post-pandemic, the building was handed over to PMC’s health department for continued medical use.

However, a structural survey revealed that extensive repairs, including the incorporation of earthquake-resistant measures, would be required to sustain the building. A senior official from PMC’s Engineering Department explained, “Instead of spending significantly on repairs, the decision to reconstruct the building was made. The new structure will ensure usability for another 30 years.”

Boosting Medical Infrastructure

Once completed, the hospital will be the first dedicated infectious disease facility in Kalamboli under the PMC’s jurisdiction. It is expected to enhance healthcare access and infrastructure in the region, offering specialized care for residents.

The reconstruction process has already begun, marking a significant step toward fulfilling the city’s long-term healthcare needs.