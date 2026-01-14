Panvel Municipal Election 2026: Polling Booth Guidelines and Alternative Photo ID Options for EPIC-less Voters Explained

Polling for the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Election 2025–26 is scheduled on January 15, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. Election authorities have emphasized that voters must carry their photo Voter Identity Card (EPIC) to gain entry at polling stations. The State Election Commission has stressed that proper identification is mandatory to ensure a fair and orderly voting process. Citizens are advised to arrive at their designated booths early to avoid last-minute rushes, and officials will be on hand to guide voters and maintain smooth operations throughout the election day.

Alternative Identity Documents for Voters Without EPIC

Voters who do not possess an EPIC card may present any one of twelve alternative photo identity documents approved by the State Election Commission. Acceptable documents include a passport, Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, government-issued photo IDs, public sector or local body-issued cards, nationalised bank or post office passbooks with photo, disability certificates, MGNREGS job cards, pension documents for retired employees or their dependents, parliamentary or legislative ID cards, freedom fighter ID cards, and photo health insurance cards issued by the Ministry of Labour. These alternatives ensure that no eligible voter is denied the right to vote.

Civic Body Appeals for High Voter Turnout

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has urged citizens to actively participate in the elections and exercise their democratic right to vote. Authorities have emphasized that increased voter turnout strengthens civic governance and enhances the credibility of the election process. The corporation has also encouraged voters to follow polling rules, maintain decorum at booths, and cooperate with election staff to ensure smooth operations. By participating in large numbers, residents of Panvel can play a crucial role in shaping the local administration and influencing decisions that directly impact development, civic amenities, and governance in the city.