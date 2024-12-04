Panvel: PMC Intensifies Encroachment Drive; Clears Roads and Footpaths Across Kalamboli, Kharghar and Kamothe

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has ramped up its efforts to clear encroachments across all four wards, with intensive actions taken over the past two days to reclaim footpaths and roads obstructed by unauthorized structures and vendors.

On December 3, PMC officials dismantled 12 handcarts in Kalamboli, with an additional 7 handcarts confiscated near Uran Naka in Ward D, Panvel. These actions are part of a broader initiative to address the growing concerns from citizens regarding the inconvenience caused by encroachments on public spaces.

Following public complaints, Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale instructed the ward offices to take swift action. As a result, on December 4, unauthorized slums in Sector 12, Kharghar, were demolished, and goods stored outside shops in the Line Ali area of Panvel were seized. In Kamothe (Ward C), boards obstructing footpaths were removed to allow for safer pedestrian movement. Meanwhile, in Kalamboli (Ward B), unauthorized stalls, including juice stands, were cleared from the footpaths.

Chitale emphasized the PMC’s commitment to tackling unauthorized activities. "The encroachment department will continue to take stringent actions against those obstructing roads and footpaths. Street vendors must obtain proper authorization, or they will face more severe consequences in the future," he said.

The PMC's continued crackdown aims to ensure better access to public spaces for citizens while maintaining order and safety across the city.