PM Modi Maharashtra Visit: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate ISKCON Temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on 15th January. At around 10:30 AM, the Prime Minister will dedicate three frontline naval combatants, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer, to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will inaugurate the ISKCON Temple at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Temple priest Sur Das Maharaj said, "This centre is spread across 9 acres of land. Of which 5-6 acres of land is filled with greenery. I request people to visit this place. Many cultural ambassadors are coming here during the 8-day program."

"I used to preach in Juhu and Navi Mumbai, where people started becoming followers. They told me, 'Prabhu Ji, you come from such a distance to preach, why not build a temple here as well?' I asked, 'How can we do it? The land is very costly.' They suggested I approach the wealthy landowners. I applied, and it took seven years. After that, we had to work hard. At that time, the land cost around three to four crore rupees. Now, for the entire project, nearly two hundred crore rupees have been invested. Through continuous effort, it has reached a point where people are now appreciating it," Sur Das Maharaj added.

The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India’s vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security. INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75% and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates. INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India’s growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

In line with his commitment to boost India’s cultural heritage, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, healing center, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings.