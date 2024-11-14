PM Modi Mumbai Visit: Only Mobile Phones Permitted at Kharghar Rally

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pre-election rally in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, local police have issued strict guidelines, permitting only mobile phones to be carried to the venue. The directive urges visitors to refrain from bringing items such as handbags, purses, party banners, or water bottles, with security screening to be conducted for all attendees.

As the event draws near, workers hired by the local administration were seen working quickly to prepare the area—trimming trees, repairing roads and streetlights, and cleaning road dividers. Schools in the vicinity have also informed parents about early student dispersals due to expected traffic disruptions. The rally is set to begin at 3 pm.

Prashant Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Panvel, stated that thorough screening will be carried out at the venue, and those carrying restricted items will be denied entry. He further assured that the venue is equipped with essential facilities, including drinking water, medical teams, and mobile toilets, for attendees' comfort. The area will also be covered with a German hangar shed to ensure better ventilation and prevent extreme heat, making the venue more comfortable even in the afternoon heat.