PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport in September - Here's What Makes India's Smartest Airport Special

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is on track to begin operations in September. He confirmed that the first commercial flight is expected to depart from the airport by September 30. The inauguration will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier laid the foundation stone for the project. CM Fadnavis emphasized that NMIA will be the most advanced and well-equipped airport in the country, with instructions given to ensure the baggage handling system is the fastest globally, matching international standards.

Construction Progress of Navi Mumbai International Airport

According to Chief Minister Fadnavis, nearly 94% of the airport construction is complete. The runway is ready for operation, and most of the terminal building construction is done, with interior finishing work currently in progress. Only the external ceiling and façade work are pending and are being expedited. Other supporting infrastructure activities are moving ahead at full speed to meet the September deadline. The CM highlighted that all involved agencies are working in coordination to ensure the airport is ready for operations and inauguration without delay.

Final Approach: Navi Mumbai International Airport is Ready to Soar!✈️



Visited and inspected the Navi Mumbai International Airport and chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the detailed progress of the ongoing work.



World-Class Baggage Handling System in the Works

Fadnavis stated that the airport will feature an advanced baggage-handling system using 360-degree barcode scanners to ensure accurate and quick sorting. He said efforts are being made to create the world’s fastest baggage claim system. Once both runways are functional, the airport will be capable of handling up to 90 million passengers annually. The airport will surpass the current Mumbai airport in size and functionality. By 2032, it is expected to handle up to 2.5 million tonnes of cargo. The domestic cargo terminal will cover 360,000 sq ft, while the international one will span 255,000 sq ft.

Infrastructure, Terminals, and Capacity Highlights

CM Fadnavis mentioned that more than 13,000 workers are currently on site, and more manpower will be deployed to meet the ambitious September deadline. All commercial licensing work is progressing simultaneously to ensure that operations can begin immediately after inauguration. The airport will have two runways and four terminal buildings, capable of parking 350 aircraft at once. Despite having multiple terminals, passengers will be able to access their flights easily from any terminal. The internal design ensures smooth and efficient passenger movement across the facility.

Project Timeline and Development Background

Located in Ulwe within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, planning for the Navi Mumbai airport began in 1990 and gained momentum in the 2000s. The foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in February 2018. The project is spread over 1,160 hectares. CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) handled pre-development work, including river redirection, power line relocation, and land preparation. The airport is being developed by NMIAL (Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited), a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (74%) and CIDCO (26%).

Funding and Eco-Friendly Airport Design

The financial closure of the project occurred in March 2022, with the State Bank of India sanctioning Rs 12,770 crore out of the total project cost of Rs 19,647 crore. The airport features a distinctive lotus-inspired architectural design, paying tribute to India’s national flower. It is being built as a green airport, with 37 MW of renewable energy integrated into its functioning. Only electric or alternative-fuel vehicles will be used within the premises. There are plans to scale up the use of sustainable aviation fuel, making the airport a significant hub for eco-friendly air travel.

New-Age Baggage and Passenger Experience

Fadnavis stated that plans are underway to introduce city-based baggage check-in facilities so that travelers can arrive at the airport baggage-free. This initiative will significantly enhance the overall passenger experience. A massive 1,630,000 sq ft fuel farm and three aircraft hangars will also be part of the airport infrastructure. These advanced features reflect the airport’s goal of becoming a future-ready aviation hub. The CM assured that every element of the airport is being designed to set a benchmark in both efficiency and passenger convenience.

Seamless Multimodal Connectivity

The airport will be just 10 minutes from Panvel and easily accessible via roadways, metro lines, and suburban railway systems. It will be linked to Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 and Mumbai’s Metro Line 8 (Gold Line). It will also serve as the starting point for the proposed Mumbai-Hyderabad high-speed rail line. Connectivity will further be strengthened by the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Trans-Harbor Link (MTHL), and the Coastal Road connection via Atal Setu is expected to finish by March next year. A direct elevated road from Thane is also under consideration.

Advanced In-Airport Transportation Plans

In the second phase of development, a metro-style train will operate within the airport premises, connecting all four terminals. This will eliminate the need for passengers to walk long distances or deal with vehicle congestion. The internal system will include travelators and will be designed to ensure no terminal is more than 500 meters from any gate. Fadnavis stated that the planning is already in motion for these features. Additionally, the airport will be linked to India’s upcoming bullet train network and the city’s expanding metro rail infrastructure.