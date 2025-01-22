PMC Enforces QR Codes on All Banners and Hoardings, Designate 175 Locations for Advertisements

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has designated 175 specific locations across its four wards for putting up posters, banners, hoardings, and advertisement boards. This move aligns with the directives issued by the Bombay High Court, which mandate the inclusion of QR codes on all advertisements displayed in these areas.

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale emphasised that all stakeholders must adhere to this regulation.

To facilitate the process, the Municipal Corporation has introduced an online application system. Individuals and organizations seeking temporary permission to place advertisements can visit the official website to submit their applications. Upon receiving approval, the provided QR code must be printed on the advertisements before they are displayed.

Civic chief Chitale also appealed to social organizations, public groups, traders, businesses, advertisers, and printing presses, urging them to obtain approval from the municipal corporation before placing any banners or advertisements within PMC limits. He stressed that failure to comply with this requirement would result in strict action.

Advertisements found without permission or QR codes will be deemed unauthorized and subjected to penalties under the Municipal Corporation Act, government resolutions, and orders from the High Court, Mumbai. Ward officers have been instructed to take immediate and stringent action against such violations.

For reporting unauthorized advertisements, the Corporation has provided multiple channels for citizens, including a toll-free number, WhatsApp and SMS services.