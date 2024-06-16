Police Seal Navi Mumbai Meat Shop For Hurting Religious Sentiments and Animal Mistreatment

The Navi Mumbai police have closed down a meat shop following allegations that a goat brought there for slaughter had a religious name painted on it, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Responding to a complaint, authorities sealed the shop in CBD Belapur on Saturday and filed a case against three individuals, including the owners and a worker. The complaint detailed that 22 goats were brought to the shop for slaughter, with one goat allegedly bearing a religious name painted on it.

The complainant also accused the trio of mistreating the goat. The individuals involved—Mohammad Shafi Sheikh, Sajid Shafi Sheikh, and Kuyyam—have been charged under IPC section 295 (A) along with 34 for causing offense to religious sentiments, as well as under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official stated.

Additionally, the police have initiated discussions with the civic corporation and other relevant authorities to consider revoking the shop’s license, the official added.