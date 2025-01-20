Prashant Thakur Launches 'MLA at Your Doorstep' Initiative to Address Civic Issues in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: In his fourth term, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur has launched a citizen-centric initiative, "MLA at Your Doorstep", aimed at addressing and resolving local issues. The program, introduced on Sunday at Sector 9 Park in Taloja Phase 1, received an enthusiastic response from residents who actively participated and voiced their concerns about various civic challenges.

Reflecting on his campaign for the 2024 Assembly Elections, MLA Thakur recalled that several critical issues were highlighted by constituents during his outreach efforts. Among these, water scarcity stood out as a major concern, with residents demanding a permanent solution. After being re-elected, Thakur reaffirmed his commitment to addressing these issues effectively.

During the event, Thakur engaged directly with residents and pledged to tackle their grievances with urgency. He assured them that follow-ups on the highlighted concerns would begin within a month, with a comprehensive review planned after three months. Residents raised issues related to water shortages, road repairs, river pollution, air quality, street lighting, bus depot facilities, sanitation, public health services, and security.

Thakur emphasized his dedication to providing timely resolutions and announced that the "MLA at Your Doorstep" program would be held monthly in different localities across the constituency. He also assured citizens that written responses to their queries would be provided within ten days, underscoring the initiative’s focus on transparency and accountability.

Residents of Taloja expressed their satisfaction with the initiative, commending Thakur’s proactive and solution-driven approach. They noted that the initiative reflected his commitment to improving the quality of life for his constituents.

The "MLA at Your Doorstep" initiative has set a new benchmark in public governance by fostering direct engagement and ensuring that the voices of the community are heard and addressed effectively.