Raigad: Cash Worth Rs 4.31 Lakh Seized in Panvel Constituency Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election

In a major operation at the Shedung Checkpoint near Panvel, election officials seized Rs 4.31 lakh in cash from a vehicle in the Panvel Assembly Constituency. The seizure was made as part of intensified monitoring by the Election Commission to enforce the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming assembly elections.

On the night of October 26, around 11:55 p.m., an election surveillance team (SST) stationed at Shedung on the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway intercepted a suspicious vehicle during routine checks. Following protocol, officers inspected the car and discovered the unaccounted cash. Given the suspicion around the sum, officials immediately seized it.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Election Officer Pawan Chandak, who oversees the Panvel Assembly Constituency. The team included Assistant Election Officer Vijay Patil, Code of Conduct team lead Bharat Rathod, and officers from the Taloja and Panvel police stations. The Election Commission has been implementing stringent measures to curb any attempts to influence the electoral process, with this action underscoring their commitment to uphold election integrity.