Railway TTE urinates on boy sleeping next to mom, under influence of alcohol

A case has been filed against the train ticket examiner at Karjat Government Railway Police (GRP). According to the reports, the TTE has done a shameful act while on duty. Under the influence of alcohol, the TTE urinated on a woman commuter’s minor son while he was asleep, in Duronto Nizamuddin express from Delhi to Pune late evening on March 7.

The accused is identified as Manish Meena (34), according to the reports, he also made lewd gestures to the son's mother. The woman woke up after hearing her son crying, when she confronted Meena he smiled and make lewd gestures.

The senior inspector of Karjat GRP, the matter has been reported to Meena's superiors and he is under investigation. After the incident the woman immediately called her husband and informed him, he then complained about the railway police helpline. When the train reached Karjat station, the railway police took Meena with them.

After which, another ticket examiner was deployed on that train. Women then after reaching the destination at Pune railway station filed a complaint against Meena.