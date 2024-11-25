Sanpada: Dumper Driver Booked for Killing 45-Year Old Man In Turbhe on Sion-Panvel Highway

Sanpada police have registered a case against a dumper driver for rash driving and negligence leading to the death of a 45-year-old man on Saturday afternoon near Turbhe on the Sion-Panvel highway.

The incident occurred near Turbhe Bridge when the dumper, heading toward Mumbai, struck the pedestrian who was crossing the road. The victim, who remains unidentified, sustained severe head and body injuries.

According to the complainant, police constable Santosh Fantagare from the Sanpada police station, and officers from the Turbhe Traffic Branch reported the accident. The traffic officers, stationed at the site to manage traffic, witnessed a blue Tata dumper driving recklessly and at high speed. After the collision, they stopped the vehicle at the end of the bridge and confiscated the driver's license before handing it over to Fantagare.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Istiyak Ahmed Shaikh, a Chembur resident, was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the injured man was rushed to the Municipal Hospital in Vashi for treatment but was declared dead by the medical officer at 2:30 PM.

A case has been registered against Shaikh under Sections 108 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, for rash driving and negligence causing death.