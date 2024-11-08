Sheva Koliwada Residents in Uran Constituency to Boycott Maharashtra Election Over 40-Year-Old Pending Demand

Frustrated by decades of unfulfilled promises and government neglect, residents of Sheva Koliwada (also known as Hanuman Koliwada) have decided a boycott of the upcoming assembly elections in Uran. This village, displaced over 40 years ago for the JNPT port, has seen no progress in the promised rehabilitation, which has led villagers to abandon faith in the administration.

Despite government assurances in 1982 for land, training, and employment within the port project, little has materialized for Sheva Koliwada’s 256 displaced families. Villagers remain in temporary camps and allege that Raigad District officials, responsible for implementing the rehabilitation plan, have failed them. Many accuse the administration of misleading them by promising land and job opportunities that were never delivered.

The decision to boycott all local, state, and national elections was made in a village meeting held in March 2023 and affirmed ahead of the November 2024 assembly election. Letters detailing the resolution were sent to prominent officials, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Chief Election Commissioner of Maharashtra, yet the villagers claim their concerns continue to be ignored.

In protest, residents have barred politicians from entering Sheva Koliwada for campaign activities, warning of accountability should any unrest arise. Local leader Suresh Koli, President of the Hanuman Koliwada Village Development Board, emphasized that the boycott symbolizes the village’s anger over what they view as three decades of deception.

Women’s associations within the village have also expressed their determination, stating they will hold any political visitors responsible for potential disruptions during campaigning. The residents’ stance highlights the broader issue of government inaction on rehabilitation and the struggle for dignity among displaced communities in Maharashtra.