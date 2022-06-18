SSC Result: 12 year old passes Class 10 exam, secures 62%

A 12-year-old boy from Navi Mumbai has successfully passed the 10th standard examination. Sahejpreet Singh, a 12 year old boy living in Navi Mumbai has passed the SSC exam. Sahajpreet has passed 10th with 62% marks. He has become the youngest child in the state to pass 10th standard at such young age.

Generally, a student must have completed 14 years of age to appear for the SSC examination as a regular or private student. According to the Times of India, when asked about this, Mumbai Divisional Board Secretary SR Borse said, "I have not heard of this student. However, he had received a special request from the education department to appear for the examination.

Reacting to the result, Sahajpreet said, "I want to do BTech from IIT." Sahajpreet's father Gurusharan said that after coming to Navi Mumbai from Mathura last year, it was difficult for Sahajpreet to get admission in class X. He had to travel a lot to get admission in a school in Navi Mumbai. We then contacted the education department and finally he was allowed to enter the tenth. Immediately after the completion of Class X examination in April, Sahajpreet started preparing for Class XI and XII.

Sahajpreet attends KPC school in Kharghar. He spends most of his time playing games on gaming apps. Sahajpreet has said that there should be no age limit for sitting for the board exams.