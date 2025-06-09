Taloja Industries Appeal to Panvel Civic Body to Waive Interest on Pending Property Tax

Taloja: Several industries in Taloja MIDC have approached the Taloja Industries Association (TIA) seeking relief from steep property tax dues—specifically requesting a waiver of interest and penalty charges. In response, TIA has taken up the matter with Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, and Deputy Commissioner Swaroop Kharge for a waiver of interst and penalty for the delayed payment.

The association has proposed that PMC introduce an amnesty scheme, waiving off the interest and penalties to allow defaulters to clear the principal tax amounts. TIA believes this move would not only provide relief to industries but also boost the civic body’s revenue.

“Industries were earlier unclear about the applicable time period for tax calculation. Now that this has been clarified, they are ready to pay, provided the additional charges are waived,” TIA said in a statement.

TIA added that it has consistently supported PMC in motivating industries to fulfill their property tax obligations and will continue to follow up on this important issue. The proposal is currently under PMC’s consideration.