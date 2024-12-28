Vashi Traffic Unit Suspends 45 Licenses, Files Cases Against YouTubers for Dangerous Stunts

The Vashi Traffic Unit of Navi Mumbai Police has taken stringent action against traffic violators, suspending the licenses of 45 drivers for flouting rules. Senior Police Inspector Dilip Gujar revealed that cases have also been filed against YouTubers who performed life-threatening stunts with their vehicles to gain popularity online.

Under the directive of Deputy Commissioner of Police Tirupati Kakade, a special campaign was conducted from December 1 to 25. During this drive, a total of ₹50.43 lakh in fines was levied on 5,786 drivers for various traffic violations, with ₹4.28 lakh already collected.

Additionally, action was taken against 62 drivers involved in drunk driving and those using loud silencers on their vehicles. Legal cases were registered against 127 drivers, and fines were imposed. A proposal to suspend the licenses of 45 drivers has been sent to the Transport Department for further action.

The campaign also focused on raising public awareness about traffic rules. The Traffic Police collaborated with college students to educate drivers, school bus operators, and auto-rickshaw associations. Awareness cards were distributed, and workshops were held to promote adherence to traffic laws.

Inspector Gujar emphasized that efforts are being made to discourage dangerous stunts for social media fame, urging youths to prioritize safety over online popularity. The Traffic Department has assured that similar actions will continue to ensure public safety.