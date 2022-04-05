Visuals, Fire breaks out due to diesel line leak in Navi Mumbai
April 5, 2022
On Tuesday a shocking incident has occurred in the Navi Mumbai area. According to the reports, a fire breaks out in Navi Mumbai’s Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area due to a diesel pipeline leak.
However, no casualties has recorded so far. See visuals
