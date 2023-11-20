Are you outraged at this picture?

A number of social media users are angry over a picture shared by the 2023 Cricket World Cup winner Australia team captain Pat Cummins. The pic shows Aussie all rounder Mitchell Marsh sitting with his feet on the trophy they won only a few hours ago. How dare he, is a sentiment shared by many a people who think Marsh has insulted the trophy by placing his feet on the trophy. The trophy is a cherished object, specially for us in India who have won the World Cup only twice since it began in 1975 and hence this sentiment is understandable. But what should outrage us more? Should we not be more angry that Kapil Dev, the man who won us the first ever World Cup, was not invited to the final match, which we so fervently hoped to win? We don’t know why MS Dhoni, captain of the 2011 World Cup winning team, was not at the stadium but we certainly know why Kapil was not there since he told the media the reason- he was not invited.

Kapil has said that maybe the powers that be forgot since there was just too much to do, but really can that be the case? Some people have pointed out this Kapil was not invited because he had raised voice for the female wrestlers who were seeking action against the man they claimed molseted them. The accused belongs to the ruling dispensation and is an MP. This probably did not go down well and Kapil Dev did not get an invitation for the finale. Whatever maybe the case, but this was not a pretty picture and this should anger us more than Marsh resting his feet on the trophy. Marsh’s act has got some people in knots, who believe this is not appropriate as per ‘our culture’. But maybe Aussies don’t care as much. They have won the trophy and it’s really up to them. If it is not befitting the Aussie culture, their people and their media will take care of it. But how about our people showering abuses on Travis Head and giving rape threats to his wife and daughter? Is that our culture? Just because he played an awesome innings that resulted in our loss, we will abuse him and issue rape threats to his wife and daughter? Also, this is not the first time that our toxic fans have done this. When we lost to Pakistan in a tournament, one vile person did something similar and had threatened to rape then captain Virat Kohli’s months-old daughter. He was eventually arrested, but really what does that speak of us? That we cannot accept a defeat gracefully?

More on accepting the defeat. How about the crowd at the stadium that did not wait for the final ceremony after we lost? Forget the winners, we didn’t even show love for our very own including King Kohli was named Player of the Tournament. Many of our players may have played their last World Cup match. Not only did we encourage them by cheering them loud when our team was getting walloped, but we didn’t even wait till they were recognised for their efforts finally. Pat Cummins noted how the crowd was not appreciative enough for Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s innings either.

So, come again… What is more uncool? Marsh resting his feet on the trophy? Or us not behaving as true fans of sports?