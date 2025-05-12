Give us Hafiz & Azhar, Munir!

The ceasefire has left the common man stunned, because everyone knows Pakistan’s tail is very crooked. It will not comply under any circumstances. It will have to be tamed!

Right after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I wrote in this very column reflecting the anger simmering in our country: “Our blood is boiling, let's get it over with!” The way India responded to Pakistan’s provocations, it did seem like the mood was indeed set for a final showdown. But suddenly, a tweet from the US President Donald Trump stated that India and Pakistan had agreed to an immediate ceasefire. Everyone was shocked as to how this happened? How did Trump make the announcement even before the two countries involved?

But Trump knows how to work his magic. The American team facilitated communication between top officials and leaders from both countries and explained to India that the matter should not fall into China's hands and hence, the ceasefire was necessary. Just before agreeing to the ceasefire, India declared that any future terrorist activity would be considered an act of war. There is no doubt that war is not good. I have always believed that dialogue is a better option. But Pakistan’s tail is so crooked that one cannot expect it to mend ways. Even after the ceasefire was declared on Saturday evening, Pakistan attempted drone attacks from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan. Our military thwarted them, but Pakistan’s deceit was exposed. As I write this column on Sunday, the border remains quiet but how long that peace will last is anyone’s guess. General Munir, the Pakistan army chief, has twisted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s arm. Even Nawaz Sharif tried to make Shehbaz see sense, but his late night praise of Munir made it clear he is trying to save his government. He certainly doesn’t want to end up like Imran Khan!

I have always said the government there (in Pakistan) is controlled by the army and the intelligence agency ISI. Munir's cunning is evident from the fact that he is trying to curry favour with both the US and China at the same time. The $1.3 billion loan recently approved by the IMF came with strings attached, either Pakistan had to agree to a ceasefire or the money would not have come through. Moreover, given the way India rendered their air defence system ineffective, it would have been impossible for them to hold their ground militarily. Another interesting aspect tied to this is that the failed air defence system called HQ-9 was Chinese-made. China is looking to market this system globally, and its failure in Pakistan could hurt those prospects. Another crucial point is that Pakistan had assumed that the people of Kashmir would come out in its support but that didn’t happen at all. In fact, the people of Jammu and Kashmir opposed Pakistan. I particularly want to praise the chief minister Omar Abdullah, who has put Kashmir on the path of progress. In this entire development, the Congress party, unfortunately, did not take the stand it was expected to. In fact, I would go so far as to say that both Omar Abdullah and Asaduddin Owaisi won the hearts by showing Pakistan its true place. On behalf of the Indian Army, Colonel Sofia Qureshi’s press briefing sent a clear message: No matter what religion one follows in India, all Indians stand united.

As for India agreeing to the ceasefire, it aligns with our age-old culture of peace. We are a peace-loving nation that follows the path of Lord Mahavir, Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. We believe in the ideal of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family). History bears witness that India has never attacked another country. We follow the principle of 'live and let live'. But if anyone dares to challenge us, we are more than capable to strike back forcefully. We may not get angry easily, but if provoked, we can unleash the 'tandav' (fury) of Lord Shiva and carry out the destruction of demons like Goddess Kali without hesitation.

Even in the most recent incident, Pakistan first shed the blood of innocent tourists in Pahalgam. When India retaliated, Pakistan bombed civilian areas along the border, killing more than 16 of our people. Despite all this, India did not target civilian sites in Pakistan. Our strikes were solely against terrorists. The Pakistan military, meanwhile, continues to shelter all the terrorists to protect them from being eliminated. However, in the Indian offensive, 10 family members of the notorious terrorist Masood Azhar were killed and five dreaded terrorists were also neutralised. During the funeral of Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Mudassar Khadian Khas alias Abu Jundal, the Pakistani army gave a guard of honour. Munir and Punjab chief minister Maryam Nawaz even paid tribute to him. Pakistan military officers also attended the funerals of Jaish-e-Mohammed's Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, IC-814 hijacker Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Mohammad Hasan Khan and Lashkar’s Khalid alias Abu Akasha.

It is abundantly clear that we do not want war either, because war brings destruction. But we cannot accept terrorism too. Let me put this plainly that if Pakistan truly wants peace and does not wish to see India’s ferocity again, then hand over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to us, Munir. That is in your best interest. Otherwise, we will not hold back!

Jai Hind!