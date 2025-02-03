Illegal Immigrants Must Leave

Donald Trump has declared war on separatists and illegal immigrants.

Trump… Trump… Trump..! Right now, the entire world seems to be fixated on just one name. The fear of Trump has gripped the world. From businessmen to rulers and administrators of various countries, everyone keeps wondering what decision this man will take tomorrow morning, what new announcement he will make to tighten the noose on someone and who will be caught in his grip. Consider this -- Trump has now turned aggressive over BRICS, warning that if any currency is positioned against the dollar, there will be consequences! You might remember that the then Iraq President Saddam Hussein had once attempted to abandon the dollar and promote transactions in the euro. The world saw what happened to Saddam. The US never tolerates any damage to its interests. Now, China is in the crosshairs.

A famous movie dialogue fits Trump perfectly: “Ek baar yadi maine commitment kar diya, toh fir main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta”. (Once I have made a commitment, I don’t even listen to myself.) Trump is swiftly executing the promises he made during his election campaign. Those who have entered the US illegally are being arrested, and everyone is scared. Among them are Khalistanis who conspire against India while living in the US, and students who support Hamas. Trump has boldly declared, “I know how to deal with the separatists.”

Videos have surfaced from Trump’s inauguration ceremony, showing Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun not only present but also shouting slogans in support of Khalistan! After this video emerged, questions arose about what Trump’s stance on Khalistan supporters would be. Pannun is the same person whose alleged assassination plot led to tensions between India and the Biden administration. However, Trump wasted no time in stating that he will “hunt them down one by one”. In its crackdown on criminals and illegal immigrants, the US law enforcement has raided several religious sites, making it clear that no criminal can hide. The US and Canada have often been accused of sheltering Khalistan supporters based on religious grounds. Trump’s actions have raised hopes that many terrorists will end up in Indian prisons, as India is keen to punish those who have conspired against it from American soil. Since Pannun is a US citizen, he may evade India’s legal reach, but his associates certainly can’t! Many of them are in Canada and after Justin Trudeau steps down, there is hope that India will finally secure the extradition of criminals it has long sought.

Trump has begun identifying foreign students who are staying in the US under the pretence of education but are actually supporters of Hamas. These students participate in pro-Palestine rallies, taking advantage of the freedoms granted to the US citizens, to aid terrorists. Trump has made it clear that there is no place in America for such supporters of terrorism -- they will be deported to their native countries. If their native countries refuse to accept them, a new chapter of fear will begin for them. For such individuals, Trump has ordered 30,000 additional beds to be immediately prepared at the notorious Guantanamo Bay military prison. He has also signed a Bill allowing the detention of illegal immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes before their trial. However, this is not the first time a campaign has been launched against illegal immigrants. Over the past decade, the US has deported an average of two lakh illegal immigrants per year. However, Trump’s campaign is the most extensive yet. During Barack Obama’s four-year term, around one million people were deported from the US. Under Joe Biden, the number was 4.90 lakh, while during Trump’s first term, 7.70 lakh illegal immigrants were deported. It is believed that Trump is set to break all records.

Based on facts, the US administration acknowledges that the majority of illegal immigrants enter from Mexico. A significant number of them also come from China, El Salvador and India. It may surprise you that in 2023 alone, over 90,000 Indians were arrested trying to enter the US illegally. Many criminal gangs operate human trafficking networks that charge huge sums of money to smuggle people into the US. Unfortunately, those who fall for these scams end up losing everything in their pursuit of wealth. Currently, more than 18,000 illegal Indian immigrants have been identified, though the actual number could be in lakhs. This issue was also discussed in talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the US President Donald Trump. If the nationality of illegal immigrants is confirmed, India is willing to take them back. But why should anyone sympathise with such illegal immigrants?

India faces its own challenges with illegal immigrants, but that’s a topic for another time! For now, watch Trump in action and expect that his crackdown will break the backbone of organised gangs and terrorists.

The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.