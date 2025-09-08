Ram and Krishna Katha Contain Perpetual Nectar

Ramcharitmanas and Shrimad Bhagavad contain all the principles of life. There is a need to preserve these principles.

There is an interesting reference in the mythological beliefs. One day, Maharshi Valmiki asked Narad ji if there existed a person on Earth who was the very embodiment of all virtues, one who could truly be called Maryada Purushottam, the supreme man of honour and righteousness. Narad ji, a perpetual traveller of the three worlds and often hailed as the world’s first journalist, instantly uttered the name of Shri Ram of the Ikshvaku dynasty. For millennia, the same Lord Shri Ram has lived not merely as a deity in our hearts, but as an eternal fount of inspiration.

You may be wondering why am I suddenly recalling this reference to Lord Shri Ram and why am I sharing it with you today? The truth is that at this moment in my hometown Yavatmal, eminent scholar and ‘kathakar’ Shri Morari Bapu is narrating the timeless Ram Katha. While I was occupied with the preparations for this significant event, some people approached me with a question that, while understandable, reveals a certain perspective: “You follow Jainism, so why are you, as a leader, organising this narration of the Ramayan?” I recognise the root of such questions. Religion, in its modern form, has been fragmented into so many distinct parts that people have lost sight of the fundamental truth: The core essence of all faiths is a singular and universal one. I respond very simply: Only when you truly grasp the essence of religion, you realise what a follower of Jainism can learn from the story of Lord Shri Ram. It was my mother Veena Devi Darda and later my wife Jyotsna who, having understood the basic principles of religion, told me that while our ways of worship may differ, the ultimate goal of all religions is the same. The lives of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna serve as boundless sources of inspiration for all of humanity. Therefore, we must organise Ram Katha. Prior to that, we had already organised the Chaturmas of Sadhvi Preeti Sudha ji, and we had experienced how not only Jains but people from many other religions also came in large numbers to listen to her discourses. Later, when we organised the Shrimad Bhagavad Katha of Shri Ramesh Bhai Oza, people from all religions participated enthusiastically. Now, I am witnessing the same enthusiasm and spirit in Shri Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha as well.

Be it Shri Morari Bapu, Shri Ramesh Bhai Oza, Jaya Kishori ji or other such saints, society holds a distinct faith in them -- that they are guiding people towards a better direction. But there are also some individuals who, in the garb of sainthood, perform tricks like magicians and present them as divine powers. At times, politics also exploits such figures for its own gain, but this causes great harm to society. Very few religions have remained untouched by this tendency of creating so-called “miracles”. Similarly, the belief of “we are superior” within religions has also deeply harmed both society and religion. My intention behind organising such events is by no means purely religious. Rather, my purpose is the critical need to instil strong values within society. For any nation, its true strength lies in its culture. But look at what is happening today. Our younger generation is not being shown the path of culture and values, which are our greatest wealth in true sense. If our identity has survived despite centuries of subjugation, it is mainly because of this robust culture and these enduring values. After all, Indian culture champions the concept of the entire Earth as one family and speaks of the welfare of every living being in the world.

I have tried to understand, contemplate and analyse nearly all religions. That is why I speak of religious and spiritual harmony. When I listen to Shri Morari Bapu, I am inspired by the ideal conduct of Lord Shri Ram. If you read Ramcharitmanas, you will come face to face with the amazing personality of Lord Shri Ram. He stands the test of science as well -- he had utmost respect for his father’s command, which sent him to exile and also boundless reverence for Kaikeyi, the very queen responsible for that exile. What a profound example this is! Gentle, humble, soft-spoken, truthful, intelligent, patient, and at the same time, immensely courageous! Today, society remains troubled by the chains of caste divisions and the oppression of women. Yet, Lord Shri Ram set a powerful example of equality. By eating the berries offered by Shabari, he showed profound respect for women and shattered the rigid boundaries of caste. Moreover, he built an army with no resources and led it to victory against a warrior as mighty as Ravan. Where else can today’s youth find such a powerful lesson in leadership and management?

The same holds true for Lord Shri Krishna. On the battlefield, serving as Arjun’s charioteer, he faced the colossal Kaurav army. Though seemingly alone, he masterfully guided the Pandavas to victory -- a profound example of management. Throughout his human life, he endured constant hardships, yet his spirit never wavered and his face never lost its radiant glow. From him, our youths can learn the art of channelling inner strength and cultivating unwavering belief in their own abilities. Shrimad Bhagavad and Ramcharitmanas contain all the principles of life. True saints make us aware of these very principles. I am confident this event, under the guidance of Shri Morari Bapu, will succeed in uniting the society as one, away from caste, sectarian and religious differences.

The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.