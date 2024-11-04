Screams Of Darkness Beneath Light!

A terrifying scene of war, shadow of death all over, and everyone playing their own tune

The night of Diwali, bathed in a warm glow of light, was certainly full of joy for all of us. A constant stream of visitors came, everyone embracing one another, and sharing sweets. Children were enjoying themselves, fireworks were being set off, and the noise of crackers echoed around. Those family members or friends who were far away were exchanging greetings over smartphones. Just like you, I was immersed in those joys until late into the night too. And that's how it should be. These festivals are our culture and heritage too. Life thrives on such celebrations!

However, as the night passed, my mind began to reflect that we are fortunate to celebrate Diwali while there are places with crores of people where bombs are exploding instead of firecrackers, and missiles are launched! A dance of death is reigning supreme. It felt as if those explosions were tearing my consciousness apart. I was reminded of a few lines from young poet Armaan Anand’s poem titled 'Ladte huye Ukraine ke naam':

Abhi-abhi khet se sabjiyan todkar lauta hi tha ki,

Angreji bhasha ke manual ke saath,

Ek bandookh thama di gayi,

Aur kaha gaya ki,

Tumhe desh ke liye ladna hai.

Abhi tak use desh ka pet bharna tha,

Ab ladna hai,

Kaafi der tak bandookh ko ulat-palatkar dekhta raha,

Usne dekha ki bandookh se,

Kabhi bhi aap khet nahin jot sakte,

Uski garbhvati patni darwaza thame use door se dekhti rahi.

Usne bandookh ko ek taraf rakh diya,

Fir kulhadi uthai,

Uske haath kulhadi ko janate the,

Kulhadi uski bhasha samajhti thi,

Vah apni patni ke paas pahucha,

Use gale lagaya aur kaha,

Bachche ko batana ki uske pita ne,

Bandookhwalon par kulhadi chalaai thi,

Jahan meri laash gire wahan ek cherry ka ped laga dena!

Have you noticed that the Russia-Ukraine war and the war between Hamas-Hezbollah and Israel have killed thousands and left tens of thousands injured? These wars have displaced more than 10 crore people. Those affected or displaced have no connection to the reasons for these wars. They are the ones who wish to live peacefully, educate their children and build their futures. They want to celebrate Eid, Christmas and Diwali. All they desire are two square meals and clean drinking water. In Ukraine alone, about 14 lakh people do not have access to clean drinking water. They seek better health, but the pervasive smell of gunpowder has suffocated them, and every moment, the sounds of explosions pierce their ears. Mothers are forced to watch their children being torn to pieces, see their husbands getting killed, and children are left orphaned.

Why are the wars fought? Can’t we live in peace? I was horrified to read the United Nations report that 3.7 crore people have died fighting wars in the last 200 years. This number does not include the civilians who died from hunger and disease after wars. Apart from the wars being discussed everyday, internal conflicts continue in many African and Middle Eastern countries. We witnessed the war in Afghanistan and the misery that followed, where life has become hell. Major wars draw attention, but they cannot be just about statistics, after all! Over four decades have passed and we still see Kashmir bleeding. How, then, can anyone say... Kadam kadam badhaye jaa, khushi ke geet gaaye jaa!

More than 20 countries are engulfed in war, and the various factions fighting there are often manipulated by powerful nations so as to install favourable regimes and military bases there, and usurp the resources in those areas. I won’t name any country but will question why those waging wars receive financial and weaponry support! Some warring groups are so strong that they are even more powerful than the army of their country.

I believe that arms dealers around the world constantly ensure that war persists somewhere or the other, just to sell their weapons. These dealers even supply weapons to the terrorist organisations with impunity. Can’t these factories producing gunpowder and explosives be shut down? When there are no weapons, there would be no wars! But there is a mad race to pile up arms! Now even the land of Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir and Mahatma Gandhi is manufacturing weapons. They claim they are for peace, but they are weapons nonetheless. It's a strange situation! Institutions like the United Nations have become ineffective and irrelevant. We belong to a culture that believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. In the past, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru conveyed the message of peace, and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making every possible effort to bring about peace. But amid these horrifying war scenes, everyone has their own agenda. Grand speeches are made, but the harsh reality is that in these terrifying wars, no one hears the cries of the darkness. How will those caught in wars celebrate Eid, Christmas or Diwali?This war will devour all. Those who ignite the fire will eventually be consumed by its flame

The author is the Chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.

