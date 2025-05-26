Why Is Cong Anxious About Tharoor?

A problem has been growing within Congress to push back capable leaders who speak frankly, even if it harms the party!

It is hard to understand why the government seems to recognise the importance of a knowledgeable leader and eloquent speaker like Shashi Tharoor, but Congress doesn’t. Do Congress members realise how much damage they are doing to their own party? I have known Shashi Tharoor closely for years, and I have no hesitation in saying that he is one of the finest analysts of our time, with deep insight. Congress should give him the respect he rightly deserves, but the party leaders, who have become eyes, ears and voice of the high command, continue to disrespect him.

The latest issue is related to the all-party delegations formed by the Government of India to apprise 33 countries of the facts with regard to Operation Sindoor. The ministry of parliamentary affairs has set up seven all-party delegations. The aim is to expose Pakistan’s actions with tenable evidence before member countries of the United Nations Security Council and other allied nations. The parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju requested the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to forward names of four Congress MPs to be included in the delegations to clarify India’s stance on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Congress forwarded the names of Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and Raja Brar. The government rejected the names of Gogoi, Naseer Hussain and Brar, and selected only Anand Sharma from the Congress list. Besides, the government included Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Salman Khurshid and Amar Singh from Congress. Tharoor was made the head of the delegation going to the US. No controversy arose over the other names, but there was considerable discomfort in Congress regarding Tharoor’s name.

Congress said it had not even forwarded Tharoor’s name. At first glance, it appears the government disregarded Congress’ recommendation. But the question is why wasn’t Tharoor’s name forwarded in the first place? Have we forgotten how, on May 28, 2015, at the Oxford Union, Tharoor roasted Britain and demanded symbolic reparations for its former colonies? He has a remarkable command over foreign affairs. Actually, it is Congress that has disrespected him. This is not the first time Tharoor has been insulted. When he was appointed minister of state, it was widely believed he deserved a Cabinet rank.

When Tharoor was included in the delegation, he wrote on social media: “I am honoured by the invitation of the Government of India to lead an all-party delegation to five key capitals, to present our nation’s point of view on recent events. When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting.” This reminded me of a personal incident. During the Kargil War, Congress and its allies had decided not to question the then defence minister George Fernandes. My question had already been listed. When I stood up to ask the question, first Dr Manmohan Singh and then Pranab Mukherjee gestured to me that the party had decided not to raise questions. But I still asked: “Why are our soldiers being martyred from gunfire despite wearing bulletproof jackets?” I also raised questions about the quality of the coffins because at that time, the country needed answers to both these questions. Sometimes, such fearlessness becomes necessary. Shashi Tharoor has made the right decision.

The government has also been very thoughtful in selecting members for the delegations. They include 51 MPs, former ministers and eight former diplomats. These are the people who have immense ability to present India’s position effectively. The delegations have already begun their visits. Of the 33 countries selected, 15 are permanent or non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. Five countries will soon become members. The rest are nations whose voices carry weight on the global stage.

Meanwhile, the three questions Rahul Gandhi has asked external affairs minister S Jaishankar are also drawing much attention. The first question is regarding the US: Why has India been hyphenated with Pakistan? Second: Who asked Trump to “mediate” between India and Pakistan? And third: Why didn’t a single country back us in condemning Pakistan? Has India’s foreign policy collapsed? I believe these are important questions, because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made excellent efforts to build friendships with a number of countries. India’s relations with many of these countries have improved, and naturally, we expected those nations to stand with us. I am hopeful that the diplomacy being carried out through these delegations will present India’s perspective more effectively on the global stage and thoroughly expose Pakistan. Congress should be proud that it has a rare gem like MP Shashi Tharoor whom the Government of India has entrusted with the critical responsibility of leading the delegation to a country as important as the United States!



The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.