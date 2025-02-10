Is this about turning war-torn Gaza into a beautiful beachfront or something else entirely?

If we analyse two recent statements by the US President Donald Trump about Gaza and a comment by his son-in-law and former advisor Jared Kushner, a clear picture emerges. Trump recently stated that Gaza is essentially a place to be destroyed. This was followed by another remark that the US is ready to take control of Gaza and turn it into the ‘Riviera of the Middle East’. Actually, ‘Riviera’ is an Italian term and refers to a coastline or beach, often associated with luxury and tourism. The French Riviera and Italian Riviera are world-famous tourist destinations. Meanwhile, Jared Kushner commented that Gaza’s coastline is extremely valuable and if developed properly, it could become even more beautiful and prosperous than Monaco.

When we connect these three statements, an intriguing question arises: Will Trump Towers be built in Gaza? Donald Trump is a real estate mogul, with luxury Trump Towers standing in various locations worldwide. But is an American takeover of Gaza even possible? Legally, absolutely not. But since when has the US cared about international laws? And more importantly, who would stop the US? The world had no prior hint of this US plan for Gaza until Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the US. He held discussions with Trump, after which these statements surfaced. Trump also remarked that Palestinians want to return to Gaza only because they have no other option. Since Gaza has been reduced to ruins, he suggested relocating Palestinians elsewhere and giving them a chance to live peacefully. Trump further stated that once the US takes control of Gaza, they would neutralise unexploded bombs, rebuild the entire region, create jobs, transform it into a place the Middle East can be proud of. Trump also suggested that Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations should accommodate displaced Palestinians.

Is this even possible? And more importantly, why should Palestinians leave Gaza in the first place? Gaza is their home. So, why is Trump even talking about making them homeless? If he truly cared about Palestinians, his focus should have been on bringing peace to the region and ensuring the people of Gaza have their natural right to live. However, America’s interest in Gaza goes beyond humanitarian concerns. If the US establishes a presence in Gaza, it would serve as a strategic base against Iran, China and Russia. Trump’s real goal is to station US forces in the region, further strengthening American dominance while keeping a close watch on Israel.

The world is not blind to Trump’s motives and the Middle Eastern countries’ outrage is completely natural. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, the Palestinian Authority, Qatar and the Arab League have issued a joint statement rejecting Trump’s plan outright. Trump’s ultimate goal is to completely erase the two nation theory. A crucial question arises whether Trump would use military power to execute this plan? When journalists asked him this directly, his response was that the US would not hesitate! Trump claims he does not want war anywhere in the world, but history shows that he is willing to cross any limit to achieve his goals. Gaza is a small strip of land with just 45 kms in length and 6 kms to 10 kms in width, with Israeli control on three sides. Trump understands its strategic importance, so if he talks about taking over Gaza, it cannot simply be dismissed as mere fantasy.

Imagine if Trump and Israel decide to act on this plan and deploy troops in Gaza, what will happen next? A catastrophic situation would unfold as Arab nations would never tolerate such an occupation. Would Arab countries confront the US? Which nations would step up to challenge America? What role would Saudi Arabia play, given its long-standing friendship with the US? Saudi Arabia has already declared that Trump’s plan threatens regional stability. What about Russia and China? Will some countries join the war alongside Hamas and Hezbollah, which hold significant influence in the region? If a war erupts in the Middle East, how would it impact the rest of the world? But Trump doesn’t care about these questions. Trump only cares about his ‘America First’ agenda. He is too focussed on his own interests to consider the consequences.

Before I conclude

Mr Trump, you are deporting immigrants, forcing them onto military planes, shackling them in handcuffs simply because you hold power. The world is watching, and it is deeply hurt. But imagine, what if another country treated an American citizen in the same manner? Would you not feel the pain? Mr Trump, true greatness lies in having a big heart and a deep sense of humanity. What else can we say!

The author is the chairman, Editorial Board of Lokmat Media and former member of Rajya Sabha.