13-member Indian elite men's boxing contingent starts camp in Iran

New Delhi, Aug 28 A 13-member Indian elite men's boxing contingent, led by Asian Championships silver medallists Deepak Kumar Bhoria (51kg) and Kavinder Singh Bisht (57kg), will undergo a 10-day training camp and dual-tournament in Iran, starting on Sunday.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has arranged the camp for the country's elite men's pugilists, which also includes Thailand Open gold medallist Govind Kumar Sahani (48kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), and Md. Etash Khan (60kg), Sachin (67kg), Amit Kumar (71kg), Naveen Boora (75kg), Arshdeep (80kg), Lakshya Chahar (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Tokyo Olympics quarter-finalist Satish Kumar (92+kg).

Deepak is the reigning National Champion in the 51kg category. He is also an Asian Championship silver medallist, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) informed in a press release on Sunday.

The Indian contingent, comprising 13 boxers and four support staff, have already reached Iran and will be starting their camp on Sunday.

The training camp has been organised by BFI as part of its plans to give maximum international exposure and increase the standard of competition amongst all boxers and give them equal opportunities to get selected for major international events.

BFI plans to have very high standards for the elite national boxers and therefore, providing such exposure will improve the bench strength in each weight category.

The eight Indian elite men boxers, who participated in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, are not part of this camp. Their full-fledged training will resume in the first week of September 2022.

