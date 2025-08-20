134th Durand Cup: Debutants Diamond Harbour FC create history, reach final with 2-1 win over East Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 20 Debutants Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) created history in Indian football, defeating East Bengal 2-1 in the second semifinals of the 134th Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) here on Wednesday.

Diamond Harbour won courtesy of two second-half strikes from Spanish defender Mikel Idiakez and Kerala forward Joby Justin, respectively. Anwar Ali had drawn parity for the Red & Golds moments after Idiakez’s spectacular back-volley had given the Diamonds the lead. They now take on defending champions NorthEast United FC in the grand finale on Saturday (August 23).

Celebrated DHFC coach Kibu Vicuna began with a three-man defence line and four attackers, while Carlos Bruzon of East Bengal left only Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos upfront, in a move that seemed to have paid the former dividends.

The Diamonds had the better of exchanges in the first half, and nearing 20 minutes, Joby Justin had a first shot at goal from close but was easily thwarted by Prabhsukan Gill in the East Bengal goal. Anwar then also had his first strike at goal in the 22nd minute, but just missed.

Two minutes later, in another move begun by Joby from just outside the Diamond box, Halicharan Narzary found Luka Majcen in space ahead of him, who in turn crossed ahead for Joby, who had made his way into the East Bengal box. His cut back saw Samuel unleash a powerful strike which thundered the underside of the bar before coming back into play. A couple of minutes later, Samuel again found Joby inside the Red & Gold box in space, but the Kerala forward literally blew away the opportunity.

East Bengal did finish the half the stronger of the two, with a Mahesh cross getting Diamantakos to head one which went out, and then again the Manipuri’s shot hitting the bar in the 2nd minute of extended time. Bruzon brought in Provat Lakra in place of Lalchungnunga and Jeakson Singh in place of Edmund at the break. That made Bipin and Mahesh also switch flanks.

It was Mahesh behind the first big chance of the half, displaying deft skills to cut in from the left and put Diamantakos in lots of space inside the Diamond box. With only the keeper to beat from an angle, the Greek hit the side-netting.

The East Bengal number nine then missed two more in the space of three minutes, the last one off a Miguel corner, which saw Anwar deflect a header onto his aerial path, and with again just the keeper and an open goal in front of him, Diamantakos misdirected his header from close.

The Red & Golds kept pressing with Bipin hitting over from close, forcing Vicuna into bringing in both fresh and experienced legs in Girik Khosla, Melroy Assisi, and Angousana in place of Narzary, Sairuatkima, and Samuel, respectively.

Melroy was booked on arrival for a foul on Diamantakos and then Jeakson, another substitute, got into the act with a booming drive from distance in the 64th minute, to bring about a good save from man of the match Mirshad.

Then, against the run of play, Diamond’s Idiakez scored a wonder goal. Paul took the free-kick from the left, only for Anwar to try and clear with his head. The ball looped across the goal, and Idiakez, with his back towards the goal, executed a back-volley to perfection, giving the tournament debutants the lead for the first time in the match.

Anwar, however, made amends almost instantly, collecting the ball inside his half and then meandering ahead on his own, before firing a missile from 40 yards out which Mirshad could only palm towards his goal. A vicious last-minute curve and power in the shot gave the Diamond keeper no chance.

Moroccan Basim Rashid was also brought on by Vicuna in place of Saul Crespo, in an effort to break the deadlock, but the Diamonds it was the ones who would do it instead, going ahead again when off an Angousana corner, a melee inside the box saw Joby tap in from close.

As East Bengal continued to press, they got three corners in three minutes, and Bruzon also brought in Vishnu and David Hmar, as the final cards in his pack, in place of Bipin and Lakra. Vicuna also substituted one of his substitutes, Angousana, to solidify his backline with Bikramjit Singh in the end stages.

--IANS

