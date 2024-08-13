"140 crore Indians are waiting....": Mahavir Phogat hopes verdict will be in Vinesh's favour after another delay

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) [India], August 13 :After the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) again delayed the verdict on Vinesh Phoga's case on Tuesday, her uncle Mahavi r Phogat and Indian Olympic Association advocate Vidushpat Singhania hoped that the decision will be in her favour.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on the morning of the Paris Olympics final for exceeding the 50kg weight limit. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit. Vinesh had requested the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) to award her the silver medal.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict, originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, has been delayed to August 16.

While reacting to the recent delay, Mahavir expressed hope that the verdict will be in Vinesh's favour.

"We had been waiting for the verdict for the last 5-6 days. We had been expecting the result, but we are getting date after date. We will wait for the verdict from the CAS, and we will accept it. 140 crore Indians are waiting for the verdict, and we hope the decision is in our favour. When Vinesh returns, we will welcome her like a gold medallist," Mahavir told ANI.

Vidushpat believes that there is still hope for the 29-year-old. "The decision has not come yet. CAS has just informed that they have taken a time extension till 16th August, 6:30 pm (Paris Time). We are also unaware of the reason for this extension. The ad hoc committee of CAS gives its verdict within 24 hours of filing the complaint. We still have hope."

Last week, Vinesh was set to play for the gold medal in the final against United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt. However, she breached the 50kg weight mark and was disqualified before she could step on the mat.

Following the decision, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling. After Vinesh failed to reach the qualification mark, the Indian Olympic Association members and officials came under scrutiny.

IOA President PT Usha on Sunday clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sports like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Usha said that each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years, as per a statement from IOA.

