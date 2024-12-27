1st Test: Bosch's brilliant batting pushes South Africa closer to WTC final

Centurion, Dec 27 A win away from sealing a place in the final of the World Test Championships (WTC), South Africa rode on brilliant batting by Corbin Bosch, who scored 81 not out on debut, to take the first innings lead against Pakistan in the first Test at the SuperSport Park here on Friday.

Two feisty late wicket stands helped South Africa gain a significant advantage over Pakistan on the second day of the Boxing Day Test. The rearguard action helped South Africa secure a crucial lead in the first innings after Pakistan pacers had nearly equalised the contest. Thereafter, strikes from their bowlers ensured that advantage remained with South Africa going into day three in Centurion.

The South African pair of Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma began the day positively, cutting down the 129-run deficit by 54 runs in a brisk start. Bavuma ended up nicking one-off Aamir Jamal in the 37th over, giving Pakistan their first strike. However, newcomer David Bedingham picked pace in no time and smashed a quickfire 30. South Africa looked like they might set in for a comfortable lead, but Naseem Shah came good for the tourists.

The right-arm pacer ran through the middle-order, bringing the score from 178/4 to 191/7, and as Khurram Shahzad got the big wicket of Markram (89) at 213, South Africa were left with just two wickets as they had just gone past Pakistan’s total.

But debutant Corbin Bosch had other plans. He settled in and displayed exquisite strokeplay during his unbeaten 81, hitting 15 boundaries during his stay and partnered with other lower-order batters to further South Africa's advantage. His 41-run ninth-wicket stand with Kagiso Rabada, and 47-run 10th-wicket stand with Dane Paterson gave the Proteas a crucial 90-run lead.

Trailing in the third innings, openers gave Pakistan a positive start, adding a quick 49 with Saim Ayub taking the lead in run-scoring. However, as the southpaw was cleaned up by Kagiso Rabada for 28, Pakistan suffered a mini-collapse, losing three wickets for 25 runs. Marco Jansen brought in the other two breakthroughs for South Africa.

Pakistan were still in the deficit by two runs when bad light stopped play.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 211 & 88/3 in 22 overs (Saim Ayub 28, Shan Masood 28; Marco Jansen 2-17) trail South Africa 201 all out in 73.4 overs (Aiden Markram 89, Corbin Bosch 81 not out, Temba Bavuma 31; Khurram Shahzad 3-75, Naseem Shah 3-92, Aamer Jamal 2-36) by 2 runs.

