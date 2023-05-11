2023 Asia Road Racing C'ship: Honda Racing India riders head to Malaysia for Round 2

Sepang (Malaysia), May 11 Almost seven weeks since the first round in Thailand, the Honda Racing India team is all set to raise the stakes higher when the 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) reaches Malaysia for the second round of the season at Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia this weekend.

After making a strong start in the opening round of the Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) class of Asia's toughest road racing championship, the solo Indian two-wheeler racing team enters the upcoming round with a total of 9 points.

Commenting on the upcoming round, P Rajagopi, Operating Officer - Premium Motorcycle Business, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "The first round of 2023 ARRC witnessed our feisty riders Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban delivering powerful performances on the international soil. Both our young guns scored points for the team.

"For round 2, the team is motivated and our riders are in full shape. Sepang circuit brings with it new challenges for Mohsin as he would be racing here for the first time. However, Kavin is already familiar with the track and his experience will help him in scoring more points. With their strategy in place, the team has its sight to have both riders as high up the standings as possible. Our riders have trained hard during these off weeks, so we continue with the same motivation to get the best results," he said.

Kavin's strong performance at the Buriram International Circuit in round 1 is a testament to his talent. The Chennai racing prodigy scored 1 point in his first race after which his impressive riding skills during the second race resulted in an 11th-place finish. The 17-year-old rider enters Round 2 with a total of 6 points and is currently placed 13th on the scoreboard.

Backing Kavin up as his teammate is the promising rookie rider, Mohsin. The young lad from Mallapuram is in 17th position with 3 points in his debut season at ARRC. Based on the learning so far, the 20-year-old rider will seek to climb up the scoreboard at the Sepang International racetrack.

Sharing his thoughts, Kavin Quintal said, "I am very excited to be back at the Sepang International Circuit. I have worked hard on my weak points and personally, I feel strong and motivated to race in the second round of ARRC this weekend. As always, my aim is to give the best I can, so I am able to improve my performance in each outing and score more points for my nation and my team."

Looking forward to the second round, Mohsin Paramban said, "I am happy to be in Malaysia to race for the second round on the MotoGP track. It will be a new adventure for me. With guidance from my mentor and skilled technic, I have worked hard on my weak points. I am optimistic to claim as many points as possible for this weekend."

