2023 National Billiards & Snooker: Srikanth upsets fancied Dhruv Patel to enter Jr boys’ snooker quarters
By IANS | Published: November 28, 2023 08:44 PM 2023-11-28T20:44:53+5:30 2023-11-28T20:45:10+5:30
Chennai, Nov 28 Gadda Srikanth of Telangana upset fancied Dhruv Patel (Gujarat) 3-1 to advance to the Junior boys’ snooker quarterfinals of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships 2023 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, here on Tuesday.
Patel was a semifinalist last year, and last week finished second behind Chandigarh’s Ranveer Duggal in Junior billiards, but the feisty Srikanth won the opening two frames and took the fourth 49-40 after Patel clinched the third 65-16.
Duggal, meanwhile, moved to the quarters with a 3-0 win over local boy Laxmi Narayanan. Mayur Garg of Gujarat, who won the Sub-Junior billiards crown and finished runner-up in Sub-junior snooker, edged out Shahyan Razmi (Mah) 3-2 to book a quarterfinal spot.
