2025 Lanka Premier League postponed to prioritise venue readiness for Men’s T20 World Cup

Colombo, Oct 22 Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced on Wednesday that the 2025 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will not be held this year as originally scheduled. The decision comes in light of preparations for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which Sri Lanka will co-host with India in February–March next year.

The sixth edition of LPL was to get underway on December 1 and comprise 24 matches, including 20 league games and four knockout fixtures to be played in Colombo, Kandy, and Dambulla. Five franchises would compete against each other twice during the league phase, following which the top four teams would move to the playoffs.

The Qualifier 1 would be contested by the top two sides, with the winner entering the final. Teams placed third and fourth would face off in the Eliminator, and the winner of that clash would face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, from where the second finalist would come.

In a statement, SLC stated that the postponement was made after careful consideration of the broader requirement to ensure all host venues meet the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) standards for the 20-team global event.

“Accordingly, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to shift the 2025 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to a more suitable window, allowing full focus on ensuring comprehensive venue readiness ahead of the World Cup.”

“SLC believes this decision will provide adequate time to work on enhancing and upgrading the ground infrastructure to conduct a successful tournament in the country,” said SLC.

SLC also listed the improvement work going on for three venues for hosting the T20 World Cup. “Enhance and upgrade spectator stands. Improve and modernise facilities for players, including dressing rooms and training areas. Upgrade and refurbish international broadcast facilities.”

“Uplift media centre infrastructure to accommodate the needs of global media coverage. Upgrade general venue requirements for such a multi-national event,” further said SLC.

The R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, one of the three earmarked venues, will also undergo renovation work once its league games in the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup are over.

“R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, which is one venue out of three venues, which temporarily paused its renovation work to host 11 matches of the ongoing ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, will resume development immediately upon the completion of its scheduled games,” said SLC.

