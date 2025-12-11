2026 Men’s T20 WC group stage and super eight tickets to be on sale from Wednesday evening

New Delhi, Dec 11 Tickets for the Group Stage and Super Eight of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka will be put on sale at 6:45 pm from Thursday evening. The tenth edition of the mega event will be held from February 7 to March 8, with matches spread across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said prices for the tickets in phase one will start at Rs 100 at some venues in India and 1000 LKR in Sri Lanka. The Rs 100 strategy was first put into use during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, also hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“Phase I of ticket sales is an important milestone in our journey towards delivering the most accessible and global ICC event ever staged. Our vision for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is clear: every fan, regardless of background, geography, or financial means, should have the chance to access an in-stadia experience of world-class marquee cricket.”

“With tickets starting from just ₹100 and LKR1000, we are putting affordability at the centre of our strategy. This is about opening the gates wide and inviting millions to be part of a global celebration of cricket, not as spectators from afar, but as active participants in the energy, emotion, and magic that only a stadium can offer.”

“The 2026 edition, featuring 20 teams and 55 matches, will be the most ambitious and inclusive T20 World Cup in history. We firmly believe it will set a new benchmark not only for competitive excellence but for fan experience and access. Our commitment is to bring the world closer to the game and to ensure this becomes a tournament remembered for both its cricketing brilliance and its connection with the fans we serve,” said ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

The tournament will open in Colombo with Pakistan facing the Netherlands, followed by West Indies taking on Bangladesh in Kolkata, before India take on the USA in a high-profile clash in Mumbai. India enters the competition as the defending champions and will be aiming to retain the silverware won in 2024.

“With tickets starting as low as ₹100, the excitement around the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is multiplied manifold. We are committed to creating a world-class match-day experience that reflects India’s passion for the sport, modern facilities, smooth logistics, and stadiums buzzing with energy.”

“This tournament is an opportunity for fans to come together and celebrate cricket in its most electrifying format. We have worked closely with all stakeholders to ensure accessibility, comfort, and an atmosphere worthy of a global event. We warmly welcome fans from across India and around the globe to witness thrilling action and create lifelong memories,” said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia.

While the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Eden Gardens in Kolkata are the venues in India, R. Premadasa Stadium and Singhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy are the tournament venues in Sri Lanka.

“We are extremely proud to co-host this prestigious event alongside India, and we eagerly look forward to welcoming fans from across the world to our stadiums. With Phase I of ticket sales now open, we encourage everyone to secure their seats early to ensure they don’t miss a single moment of the action.”

“We look forward to seeing our venues come alive with passion and energy as fans celebrate cricket in its most electrifying format. This World Cup will not only showcase top-tier competition but will also reaffirm Sri Lanka’s reputation as a warm, vibrant, and unforgettable cricketing destination,” said Ashley de Silva, SLC CEO.

