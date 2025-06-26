2029 World Police and Fire Games to take place in Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 26 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed happiness at Gujarat securing the hosting bid for 2029 World Police & Fire Games (WPFG), saying that it is a "big step" towards making Ahmedabad "the sporting capital of India!".

Taking to his X handle, Bhupendra Patel wrote, "Proud moment for Gujarat! India has won the bid to host the 2029 World Police & Fire Games (WPFG) in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar & Ekta Nagar, following a comprehensive bid presentation to the WPFG Federation in Birmingham, USA. This global victory reflects the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi and Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah, and is a big step towards making Ahmedabad the sporting capital of India!"

As per the games' official website, it is an Olympic style competition for the athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, & officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration, & customs offices worldwide. Held biennially, 60-plus sports form the official games programme.

The game is governed by the California Police Athletic Federation (CPAF), the Host City, & the WPFG Board of Directors.

The first-ever edition of the competition was held back in 1985 in San Jose, California.

